Suspected criminal offenses Naantali stable stables released from pre-trial detention – man placed under enhanced travel ban

In Naantali A couple who kept a horse stable and were suspected of sexual offenses have been released from pre-trial detention, according to the District Court of Southwest Finland.

The district court has ordered the man to an enhanced travel ban controlled by technical means. He must remain within a kilometer radius of his living space in Naantali and must not contact the victims of suspected crimes.

According to the district court, the woman was released by the decision of the investigating director and is no longer subject to coercive measures.