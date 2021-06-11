Suspected criminal offenses In Tenerife, one of the siblings who disappeared in April was found dead

The six- and one-year-old girls disappeared in late April. The father is suspected of abducting the girls.

In Spain In Tenerife, the eldest of two siblings who disappeared in late April was found dead at sea on a Thursday afternoon. According to the news agency Reuters, among others.

The search for a younger sibling continued on Friday in the sea area off the island.

Six- and the one-year-old siblings disappeared on April 27, when their father was to bring the girls to his mother.

The girls’ father disappeared the same day. The boat used by the man was later found drifting out to sea.

The body of a six-year-old girl was found near a boat at a depth of a mile. The body was in a bag tied to an anchor. Another, empty bag was found next to it.

The girls’ father is suspected of abducting his children.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez notes the events on Thursday in his Twitter account. The Prime Minister wrote that one cannot even imagine the amount of pain the mother of missing girls experiences.

A minute of silence was observed in Tenerife on Friday in memory of the siblings, led by the mayor of Santa Cruz.