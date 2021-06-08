Suspected criminal offenses Helsinki police suspect taxi drivers of rape of several women, more victims are believed to be found

The man has had an official taxi driver’s license, according to police.

Helsinki police suspect a taxi driver of raping several female customers. The suspected acts take place between 2019 and 2021, but the timeline may still lengthen as the investigation progresses.

Police first reported the suspicion in April.

At the time, it was reported that a man in his 40s had driven a car with a taxi sign and picked up women from elsewhere than at the taxi top. He has had an official taxi driver’s license, according to police.

Police received information about several new criminal suspicions in the spring. There are currently a total of six victims in the investigation under suspicion, says the director of investigation, the commissioner for crime Jutta Antikainen.

“The preliminary investigation is still ongoing and it is expected that new interested parties will come.”

Suspect has, according to police, provided women with alcohol and possibly other intoxicants during the trip.

According to the police, the man has then taken the women to an apartment outside Helsinki instead of the address they provided.

According to Antikainen, the man has picked up the women from Helsinki.

Police are investigating acts of aggravated rape as well as rape. Some of the suspects will be referred to the prosecutor for prosecution in June. The man suspected of the acts is currently in custody.