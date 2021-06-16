Suspected criminal offenses Australian woman suspected of being raped in Airbnb apartment in New York – Company pays millions in compensation

According to Bloomberg, Airbnb spends tens of millions of dollars annually to deal with problem situations involving users and tenants.

Rental service Airbnb pays $ 7 million in compensation to an Australian woman suspected of being raped in a flat she rented from Manhattan, New York, through a service in 2015. British broadcasting BBC based news agency Bloombergin to make a statement.

On New Year’s Eve, the woman had picked up the keys to the apartment from a nearby store and then left to party with her friends. Before the woman returned, the man had arrived and was thought to have made a copy of the key. According to the charge, the man raped the woman with a knife, threatening.

The 24-year-old man, who is under arrest on suspicion of the act, has denied the charges against him.

I suspect after the act, Airbnb’s “security team” contacted the police and offered their assistance. In addition, it arranged hotel accommodation for the victim. Airbnb also pledged to pay for expert services and the victim’s mother’s trip from Australia to New York.

According to Bloomberg, under the agreement confirming the million compensation, the victim cannot prosecute Airbnb or sue it or the homeowner.

To The New York Post Airbnb spokesman Ben Breit has said, however, that in similar sexual offenses, victims can talk about their experiences completely openly.

However, the service has not renewed its rules regarding the storage of apartment keys or collection and drop-off points. For example, tenants are not required to change key codes between rentals. They also don’t have to tell Airbnb who might have a copy of the key.

Instead, the service offers discounts to those renting their homes, for example, for the purchase of smart locks and noise detectors.