ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet met his wife as a child. The partner of the CDU boss is a friend of clear language.

Munich / Aachen – Susanne Laschet likes to speak straight away. The wife of Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) uses an equally clear choice of words.

“We had a row with a girl he thought was great at the time – and then he beat me up. Then I went to my mother and said, ‘Mom, today I met the most disgusting boy of my life’ “, said Susanne Laschet in 2020 in the” Kölner Treff “of the WDR about getting to know each other in childhood. Soon after the federal election in 2021, she could be the wife of the future German Chancellor.

Wife of Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU): Susanne Laschet likes to speak plain language

She doesn’t think much of terms like “First Lady” or “Mother of the Country”, as Ms. Laschet made clear on the same WDR talk show as a precaution: “Both sucks.” But she enjoys “having an audience with the Pope or the Queen Hand to shake. Or to chat with Hape Kerkeling ”.

Susanne Laschet: wife of Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet

Born in 1962, comes from the regionally known Malangré family.

Lives to this day in Aachen-Burtscheid (North Rhine-Westphalia), where she also grew up as a child.

Married Armin Laschet in 1985, has three children with the CDU politician: Eva, Julius and Johannes “Joe” Laschet.

Works as a bookseller, her sister Nicole Malangré is a well-known musical performer.

She has seen a lot of celebrities over the years. Susanne Laschet, born in 1962, has been married to her Armin since 1985. They live together in Aachen-Burtscheid, where they once grew up in the neighborhood as children. Her family originally comes from the French-speaking part of Wallonia. The roots of husband Armin can also be found in this region of Belgium, but in the German-speaking part.

Wife of Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet: Susanne Laschet comes from the Malangré family in Aachen

Meanwhile, Susanne Laschet had contact with the political elite at an early age. Her father Heinz Malangré was a brother of the then Mayor of Aachen, Kurt Malangré. Father Heinz (died 2017) was also a well-known director and manager of the local glass industry and for many years chairman of the Aachen Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Her younger sister, on the other hand, was drawn to art: Nicole Malangré, born in 1970, is a well-known musical performer (Das Phantom der Oper, We will rock you, Mamma Mia!) Susanne Laschet is really no stranger to the public.

Wife of Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet: Susanne Laschet has three children with the CDU politician

Professionally, however, she takes it easy – she works as a bookseller. And she is the mother of three children together: Eva, Julius and Johannes “Joe” Laschet. Sohnemann Johannes achieved national fame as a fashion influencer (over 95,000 Instagram followers) along with a resemblance to Hollywood star Ryan Gosling. Together they could become one: the family of a Union Chancellor Armin Laschet. (pm)