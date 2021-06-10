The presenter Susana Giménez contracted the coronavirus, according to the journalist Angel de Brito, through his Twitter account.

“ Positive for Susana Giménez. He had symptoms the day he was vaccinated, swabbed and tested positive “ , wrote the communicator in his social networks.

It is worth mentioning that the television host had presented symptoms compatible with COVID-19 on the day she received the second dose of the vaccine in the Eastern Republic of Uruguay. For that reason, she underwent a swab test days later and was positive as a result.

Susana Giménez received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on April 24 and the second on June 5. At that time, she went to inoculate herself accompanied by her daughter and gave statements to the media.

“They have a fantastic president. It is a different country, “he said in reference to Luis Lacalle Pou.

Likewise, several Argentine media reported on the recent contagion of the Argentine presenter.

“He tested positive a month and a half after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and very few days after receiving the second.” , was mentioned in Telefe Noticias.

Finally, the hosts of the program reassured viewers by assuring that Susana Giménez had symptoms of the disease, but is recovering satisfactorily from the virus.

