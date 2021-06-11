Susana gimenez was hospitalized due to complications detected in his coronavirus picture. The television host entered the Cantegril Sanatorium, from Punta del Este, in the last hours of this Thursday.

Installed in Uruguay, where received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine against Covid, the diva was transferred to the famous Esteña clinic as a precaution against the registration of a low blood oxygen saturation that would have presented this Thursday and to carry out the respective studies.

After 23 on Thursday, the doctors who treat her decided to hospitalize her, according to Uruguayan media.

The news was confirmed to Clarín by Patricio Giménez who attended the journalistic consultation at dawn.

“Susana had a cough and had to do some studies“said the diva’s brother to explain the reason for the hospitalization, in a brief telephone contact.

The same sources cited by the Uruguayan press report that Susana would have been a chest x-ray That did not show worrisome aspects, but they decided to continue with studies this Friday morning, while observing the evolution of the diva’s health.

News in development.

DS