Former aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Vladislav Surkov, proposed returning Ukraine by force. It is reported by Telegram-Channel WarGonzo.

Surkov did not specify what kind of force he was talking about. “Of course, by force. By force! The strength is different, not only military. There is also the power of the special services, it is different. There is a power, the so-called soft, the notorious term, but it also exists. There is a power of economic influence, political influence, ”he said during the recording of the PMC Pegov podcast.

According to him, Russia is winning the international situation. Surkov noted that the world “really gets tired of Ukraine.”

Surkov was Putin’s assistant from September 2013 to February 2020. He oversaw the issues of socio-economic cooperation with Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. After his resignation, Surkov said that the reason for his dismissal was a “change of context” in relations between Moscow and Kiev.