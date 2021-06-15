Case Marò, Supreme Court of India closes all proceedings against the two Italian military. Stop all legal proceedings in the country against Salvatore Girone is Massimiliano Latorre. Gentiloni: a success for Italian diplomacy

Supreme Court of India closes the case on the Marò Girone and Latorre

The Indian Supreme Court has closed all the proceedings against Salvatore Latorre and Massimiliano Girone, the two marines accused of killing two fishermen off the coast of Kerala in February 2012. This was reported by the media in New Delhi, according to which already last week the Supreme Court had agreed to close all proceedings after the filing of compensation of 100 million rupees, approximately 1.1 million euros, for the relatives of the victims

Marò, Gentiloni: Case closed with India, Italian diplomacy success

“The case with India is closed. A success of Italian diplomacy”. So on twitter the European Commissioner for Economy and former Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni commented on the closure of all the proceedings by the Indian Supreme Court against Salvatore Latorre and Massimiliano Girone nine years after the incident off the coast of Kerala, in which they remained two Indian fishermen killed.