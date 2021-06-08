Miguel Angel Lopez was yesterday “satisfied to start the break prior to the Tour de France with a nice victory ”. He was referring to his domain in the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge, a race that accumulates 4,400 meters of unevenness in 153 kilometers of route that includes two climbs to the Giant of Provence. A layout, by the way, that will be repeated almost traced in the 11th stage of the Big Boucle. The Colombian did what he knows best: attacking on the mountain, giving a show, opening up differences … And he won with 2:26 minutes over the next classified, the Spanish Oscar Rodriguez. It is true that the main candidates for the Tour. Neither Pogacar, neither Roglic. Neither did the army of the Ineos. But this triumph, along with other precedents such as Tour of Andalusia, confirms that Superman will arrive with good legs to the great French. And also with freshness, because it has only accumulated 21 days of competition. The Movistar signed up Lopez for this. To lead the team in the Tour and to unload that exclusive weight to Enric Mas.

Superman Lopez arrived at Movistar surrounded by controversy, after the clash he had with the team in the Tour of Spain 2019, where he called “stupid” and “foolish” those who are his companions today. The evolution of events has confirmed that that competition set has already been forgotten. His victory in the Mont Ventoux was preceded by a good collective work, which also projected More to the third place. Days before, his own Lopez moved in favor of Alejandro Valverde at the goal on high of Le Sappey in the recent Dauphiné. The French race showed a good understanding between Lopez, More Y Valverde, which will surely bear fruit on the way to Paris. Superman fly to Tour. Integrated into a group showing hopeful symptoms.