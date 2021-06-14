The Arrowverse still has a lot to tell after the event Crisis on Infinite Earths. Proof of this is the launch of Superman and Lois, the new series starring Tyler hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, who will expand the universe of the Man of Steel.

Also, the show will have a total of 15 episodes in its first season. After a long hiatus from episode 5, we share the details about the return of the popular show. Check the trailer, air time, the characters and everything you need to know about chapter 10 of the fiction.

What time does episode 10 of Superman and Lois premiere?

The Superman and Lois Chapter 10 the Tuesday, June 15, 2021 through The CW channel. The episode will be available starting at 9:00 pm, United States time. On Spain, the series will air through the HBO streaming service a day later and at the same time.

In the case of Peru and other Latin American countries, the fiction does not yet have an official means of diffusion, so it will have to wait for a statement from the chain to confirm its broadcast.

Superman and Lois, Chapter 10 – Trailer

What will happen in episode 10 of Superman and Lois?

The new chapter will show how Lana asks Lois and Clark for help after Kyle started behaving strangely. Likewise, Sarah feels that things are not going quite well with her mother due to her father’s inopportune intervention.

Superman and Lois – official synopsis

After years of taking on supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc in Metropolis, and alien invaders trying to wipe out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, Superman (Clark Kent), and the most popular journalist in comics, Lois Lane, You will face one of the greatest challenges of your life: dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being a working parent in today’s society.

In addition, Clark and Lois must also worry about their children, Jonathan and Jordan, who will inherit the Kryptonian superpowers from the Man of Steel as they grow older.

Who is who in Superman and Lois?

Tyler Hoechlin – Clark Kent / Superman

Elizabeth Tulloch – Lois Lane

Jordan Elsass – Jonathan Kent

Alexander Garfin – Jordan Kent

Emmanuelle Chriqui – Lana Lang

Erik Valdez – Kyle Cushing

Dylan Walsh – Sam Lane.