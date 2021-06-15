In the Japanese counterpart of the Nintendo Direct today was officially announced Super Robot Wars 30, the new iteration of the popular crossover videogame saga that combines many mecha series. In the short trailer shown some of the series are mentioned, such as:

Mazinger Z Infinity

Mobile Suit Z Gundam

Yuusha Ou GaoGaiGar Final

Super Robot Wars 30 is coming to Nintendo Switch in the course of 2021. To find out if its release will also take place on other platforms, it will be necessary to wait for communications from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment.

Source: Nintendo