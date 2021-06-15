Super League, Juve outside or inside the Champions League? The UEFA decision has arrived

There Uefa sent a letter to Juventus and for information to the Football Federation by communicating, to what theAdnkronos, the admission of the Juventus club to the 2021-2022 edition of the Champions League. The officialization of Juventus' admission to the Champions League comes after the suspension of the Uefa disciplinary proceedings against Juve, Barcelona and Real Madrid for the story of the Superlega. The first signs of relaxation were seen with the stop of the proceedings against the three clubs.

In fact the UEFA Appeals Commission has decided to suspend disciplinary proceedings against "until further notice" Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the last three clubs that still refuse to give up the Super League project. The European organization had "opened disciplinary proceedings" on 25 May, threatening to sanction the three clubs for a "potential violation of UEFA's legal framework", while the other nine Super League promoters avoided punishment in exchange for light fines. A decision was expected before the start of the European football championship.