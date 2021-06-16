Even in a city like the Swiss Geneva accustomed to diplomatic functions, the summit between the presidents of the United States and Russia is an event of magnitude, surrounded by a titanic display of force to ensure your safety.

Some 4,000 policemen, military and other security agents mobilized to ensure that everything will run smoothly.

For more than a week, the Villa La Grange and the adjacent park, where Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are to meet for a few hours on Wednesday, are surrounded by a metal barriers topped by wires.

Villa La Grange and the adjacent park are surrounded by metal barriers. Photo: Bloomberg

The whole neighborhood and its surroundings they are closed and boats anchored in the lake must set sail or run the risk of coming face to face with armed launches.

What’s more, Swiss soldiers troops They have positioned themselves before the Russian and American representations, separated by just a few hundred meters, to support the Geneva diplomatic police, in charge of the external protection of numerous embassies in the city.

Not far from the United Nations building, just a few dozen meters from the Russian embassy, ​​the iconic Intercontinental hotel is going to become a fortress to host Joe Biden.

The american president will sleep in the city before the summit, while his Russian counterpart will not arrive until Wednesday, just in time for the meeting.

“The work of the Geneva police is titanic, they have seen it. They can count on the support of the army, other cantonal police and local bodies to put this gigantic device into operation,” said Stéphane Theimer, deputy director of the Swiss federal police.

Around 95% of the Geneva police will be deployed together with 900 reinforcement agents from other parts of Switzerland.



Guarded skies. Photo: Bloomberg

The Swiss Air Force is in charge of ensuring surveillance of the sky in case of violation of closed airspace within a radius of 50 kilometers. Anti-aircraft batteries were even deployed.

To avoid being trapped by the gigantic presidential convoys, the city called on its inhabitants to work that day from home.

Armor and beauty

The fact that it has become a fortress has not deprived Geneva of its most famous side: that of beauty.

The town where the summit will take place it was built in the 18th century and it is located on a hill. From the terrace you can see Lake Geneva and the park contains trees and a meadow.

The Geneva authorities do not usually use it for political appointments.

The beautiful building has been the scene of historical moments and distinguished characters.



The Villa La Grange. Photo: Bloomberg

In 1864 he received, in the presence of Henry Dunant, founder of the Red Cross, the closing ceremony of the first Geneva Convention for protect the wounded military on the battlefield, which marked the birth of humanitarian law.

More than a century later, in June 1969, Pope Paul VI celebrated a mass before 70,000 people in the park, which by then was the only space in Geneva capable of receiving such a crowd.

La Grange park, the largest in the city, is a perfect setting for the villa, partly protected by large trees on the south side and with an open view of the park and the lake to the north.

A week ago, the site is an anthill of activity.

Inside the artisans could be seen working, while the large chandeliers have been cleaneds and the furniture moved to have them ready to receive the two heads of state and their delegations.

At the entrance, two stone lions, symbolic guardians of the summit, were high pressure washes.



La Grange Park, the largest in the city, is a perfect setting for the villa. Photo: Bloomberg

The site was created in 1660 by merchant Jacques Franconis, and was bought by banker Marc Lullin in 1706, whose family installed a French-style garden.

Ruined by the French revolution Jean Lullin sold the set to François Favre, who made his fortune in trade with the Orient.

The Favre family transformed the house and park and had the great library built in 1821, which houses the prestigious Guillaume Favre collection, with around 15,000 works according to the Geneva Library site, which manages it.

Its oldest volumes date from the 15th century.

That’s where they have been since last week two red chairs, one on each side of a globe, ready to receive the two presidents.

The city organizes every spring Guided tours of the village to allow the public to get to know the reception rooms, the rooms and the library.

Guillaume Favre’s youngest son donated the villa and park to the city of Geneva in 1917, and later bequeathed the library to the city. In 1918 the park it was open to the public.

