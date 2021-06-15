The EU-US summit will take place in Brussels on Tuesday. US President Biden meets with Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel.

Update from June 15, 5:18 p.m .: US President Joe Biden has arrived in Geneva ahead of his eagerly awaited summit with Russia’s head of state Vladimir Putin. The blue-and-white Boeing aircraft with the large “United States of America” logo landed on Tuesday at the airport from Brussels, which is only a few kilometers away from the city center. Both presidents had said before the meeting that relations between their countries were at a low point. Biden came from Brussels, where he attended the NATO summit on Monday and met the leaders of the EU on Tuesday.

USA and EU achieve “big breakthrough” in the Airbus-Boeing dispute

Update from June 15, 4:30 p.m .: US President Joe Biden has welcomed the agreement with the EU on the suspension of punitive tariffs in the dispute over the aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing as a “major breakthrough”. At the same time, the deal could be “a model” for a joint approach to “other challenges” posed by China’s economic model, said Biden, according to the White House on Tuesday.

For Biden’s first visit to Brussels, the EU and the US have now agreed to suspend their punitive tariffs until 2026 in order to find a solution. Biden pointed out that the agreement also provides for China’s “non-market practices” in the aviation sector, “which give Chinese companies an unfair advantage, to question and combat”.

Update from June 15, 12 noon: The EU and the USA are giving themselves significantly more time to find a solution in the dispute over subsidies for their aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing. As the AFP news agency learned from EU circles and diplomats on Tuesday, the peace period agreed on July 11 will be extended by five years to 2026.

Joe Biden meets EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen: EU-USA summit in Brussels

First report from June 15, 11.30 a.m .: Brussels – The meeting of US President Joe Biden with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Geneva is eagerly awaited. But before that, the EU-US summit is due in Brussels on Tuesday. After the G7 summit last weekend and the NATO meeting on Monday, another important date on the agenda of the new President of the United States’ European trip. It is planned that Biden will meet EU Council President Charles Michel and Commission Head * Ursula von der Leyen around noon. The aim of the conversation is to demonstrate a new unity of the allies on topics such as climate protection and the fight against the corona pandemic after the Trump era. In addition, it will be about the economic recovery and the geopolitical situation.

However, there are still unresolved issues, such as the punitive tariffs mutually imposed in recent years. From EU circles it was said in advance to find a solution by the end of the year at the latest. “Diplomacy is back,” it was also said – even if the summit does not resolve all problems. But after Donald Trump’s * presidency, which was characterized by going it alone, imposed punitive tariffs and verbal attacks against the EU, Biden stands for a fresh start. “For my part, I believe that the European Union is an incredibly strong and lively entity,” praised the Democrat over the weekend.

EU-USA summit with US President Joe Biden: It’s about trade tariffs, the corona pandemic and Russia and China

The EU-US summit will revolve around the following topics:

Trade: The EU and the USA have imposed punitive tariffs on each other and would really like to get rid of them. On the one hand, there is tariffs in the endless dispute over subsidies for the respective aviation groups – Boeing in the USA and Airbus in the EU. On the other hand, about Trump’s punitive tariffs on steel and aluminum and the countermeasures imposed by the EU. You spend “a lot of sweat on working on a solution,” it says from EU circles. According to the latest information, there could be a deal on the Airbus / Boeing issue this Tuesday, if not at least by July 11th. On the subject of steel and aluminum, however, the discussions are more difficult. The USA did not want to commit to an end date until the end. In any case, a so-called trade and technology council should be agreed. This could, for example, set common standards and thus facilitate business.

Corona: As at the G7 meeting, the goal is to end the corona pandemic as quickly as possible and to accelerate the global vaccination campaign. On the way, however, there is no complete agreement. Biden had proposed a suspension of vaccine patents, which the EU is skeptical.

As at the G7 meeting, the goal is to end the corona pandemic as quickly as possible and to accelerate the global vaccination campaign. On the way, however, there is no complete agreement. Biden had proposed a suspension of vaccine patents, which the EU is skeptical. Climate: Here, too, there is a common goal: by 2050, the economy should become climate-neutral, i.e. all greenhouse gases should be avoided or stored. But even at the G7 meeting, for example, there was no agreement on a fixed target for phasing out coal. The agreements at the EU summit should not remove this sticking point either. However, a technology partnership is planned to promote green innovations.

Here, too, there is a common goal: by 2050, the economy should become climate-neutral, i.e. all greenhouse gases should be avoided or stored. But even at the G7 meeting, for example, there was no agreement on a fixed target for phasing out coal. The agreements at the EU summit should not remove this sticking point either. However, a technology partnership is planned to promote green innovations. Geopolitics: What about Russia * and China? The big topics of Biden’s trip to Europe, which already determined the summits of the G7 and NATO, are also on the table in talks with the EU. A high-level dialogue between the EU and the USA on Russia policy will then be announced. A similar format already exists in China. The aim is closer coordination in dealing with the two major rivals in world politics.

