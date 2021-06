Warm African weather over Italy.

The African heat has arrived in Italy and it will be getting hotter again next week with day temperatures over 35 degrees and torrid and sultry nights.

No changes for the next 10 days, except for heat storms in the mountains.

And a sensational hypothesis that begins to meander among the experts, if it were a record summer like that of 2003? What if the scorching African heat lasted until September? The hypothesis is there …