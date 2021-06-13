The long-distance train offers space for more than 900 passengers and is now in use on central routes. In this way, Deutsche Bahn creates additional capacity for thousands of travelers a day.

M.ith the start of the summer schedule this Sunday, Deutsche Bahn has expanded its offering. According to the company, more ICE trains will be used in popular holiday regions, among other places, and more than 10,000 additional seats will be available every day. In addition, the new XXL-ICE with space for more than 900 passengers went into regular use that morning for the first time.

The XXL-ICE now runs according to schedule from Hamburg via Hanover and Frankfurt am Main to Switzerland to Basel, Zurich and Chur. He is also on the route Hamburg-Dortmund-Cologne-Frankfurt Airport-Stuttgart-Munich. The first of the new trains started in the morning from Hamburg-Altona station.

During an anniversary event at Berlin Central Station on Tuesday, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier christened one of the 374-meter-long XXL ICE trains with the name “Federal Republic of Germany”.