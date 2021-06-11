Towns along Costa Tropical have set aside extra, parking areas to cope with the summer deluge of visitors from inland Granada, Jaén and Madrid.

If you’re loaded down with beach equipment, including an ice-box and a small herd of offspring, you’ll want to park as close to a beach as possible, but that, of course, is mission impossible – any parking, no matter where it is, is more realistic.

Between La Herradura and Torrenueva, town halls will provide an extra 7,000 parking spaces, which might sound considerable, but when you take into account that Almuñécar, alone, goes from 26,000 inhabitants to four times that amount, these badly needed parking spaces are hopelessly inadequate in numbers

Motril: readers will have been following the problems on Poniente Beach; ie semi-blocked off entrances to prevent people parking on the beach, which needs no further mention here. The Town Hall has arranged 1,880 extra parking spaces scattered amongst provisional parking lots. They are at present negotiating with the owners of land near the beach area in order to offer more of these parking areas.

One of the changes contemplated is turning the inline parking along Camino del Pelaíllo to side-by-side parking in order to squeeze in more cars.

Almunecar: starting the 1st of July, Blue Zones will be operative until 22.00h along the seafront roads (walks). Furthermore, Plaza Blas Infante, there will be no Sunday flea markets so that the 700 parking spaces can remain in use.

Near the medical center, the summer parking area across the road will come back into use, where there is room for 300 parked cars.

Horseshoe: First Councillor, Juan José Ruiz Joya, explained that the usual, summer parking areas will be available, including the empty plot where they want to build Hotel El Fuerte, just across from the beach.

Also availabe are parking areas under the Independence Square, as well as empty plots in Barranquillo, the Nursery (plant nursery), the Canyon of the Texas and Written Rock. That’s 1,500 parking places as compared with the 800 that were available last year.

Torrenueva Costa: This an article that we have already done on the Mayor’s plans.

Salobrena: We haven’t heard of Salobreña’s plans and what parking will be available, but as TH1 area has all the road set out already in place, there is plenty of parking. Presumably, the plot of land reserved for the new medical center will also be turned over to summer parking.

(News: Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)