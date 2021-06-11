ofVeronika Silberg shut down

The terraces are filling up. It’s finally getting hot. But a well-known weather phenomenon could make the June heat leaps and bounds.

Munich – yes, it’s getting hot! Yes, summer is coming! But 2021 would not be 2021 if there weren’t a few restrictions after all. The weather forecasts for the coming week promise the long-awaited hot weather, but the high temperatures could be interrupted again. The summer weather situation remains unstable.

Guilt is a well-known weather phenomenon that could probably strike twice this year: the sheep’s cold. Similar to the ice saints in May, it is a so-called “singularity”, although it does not occur annually, but in a regular cycle – usually between June 11th and 20th. In the past, the sudden cold snap could be dangerous for sheep that had already been sheared.

The weather forecasts in Germany are still changeable. The so-called sheep cold is typical for June. (Symbol image) © Stefan Puchner / dpa

The hot summer is coming: Even the double “sheep’s coldness” cannot stop the summer

While the air warms over the land, it stays cold over the water. The warm air sucks in the cold air, creating a “monsoonal effect”, explains Focus-Meteorologist Jan Schenk in his weather forecast for the coming days. This effect is comparable to phenomena in India or in West Africa, but not quite as strong. It is often referred to as the Central European summer monsoon.

This year, sheep and humans can breathe a sigh of relief despite the double cold. The expert gives the all-clear: Due to the strong sunlight in June, the cold snap this year could be comparatively mild, reassured Schenk. The change in air mass is only recognizable in the clouds and in a changed “perceived sultriness”. While the temperatures on Saturday and at the beginning of the coming week will drop again a little, they will even reach record numbers in the course of the week. According to the DWD, it will be over 30 degrees hot. We could even reach the hottest day of the year. (vs)

