According to a recent survey conducted by OTA Booking.com, 71% of the interviewees worldwide this year she would rather go on vacation than find love.

The coronavirus emergency seems to be finally under control also in Italy and the conditions to make the most of the central months of the tourist season are all there. At the beginning of June the 40% of the Italian population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and meanwhile more and more regions pass in the white area. Of course, Covid-19 is still among us and we must respect the health distancing measures and wear masks, but the general situation is still very positive.

In the “white” regions the curfew is abolished and the municipalities can decide to start again immediately with local fairs and festivals and reopen early theme parks, indoor pools, game rooms, spas and sports halls.

Unfortunately, optimism and desire to do are not enough to leave the disasters caused by the pandemic behind. Is essential immediately lay the foundations for rebuilding in an even more solid way than before the good name of Italy within the tourist panorama. Without neglecting some new trends that have been establishing themselves, such as the desire to discover places off the beaten path.

“Most of the structures we work with have already sold out for summer 2021 – he says Paolo Zennaro, Welcomeasy CEO. People want a vacation. But when there is a great desire, the expectations are also very high. It is a well known psychological mechanism. I expect that travelers, who have already become more aware and demanding of the tourist offer in recent years, will be even more so in the post-pandemic. How to get the most benefit for the sector from this much-desired restart, offering the tourist the holiday of his dreams? The key to recovery is teamwork. We don’t go anywhere alone“.

The vacation of dreams

The tourist who has dreamed of finally going on vacation for over a year wants his experience to be perfect and wants to make the most of the territory he will visit based on his needs and preferences. According to an investigation by Interface Tourism Italy is The European Traveler Intelligence Monitor, the Spaniards are looking for holidays in nature in Italy, the French for cultural experiences, the Germans for relaxation in wellness centers, while the Dutch want to alternate shopping and outdoor activities along the coasts. Italians, as we well know, this year will mainly opt for proximity holidays and undertourism, in search of small villages and less frequented places. “The common denominator of all these different vacation experiences are operators in the tourism sector, called to establish links, offers and interactions between all the proposals of a territory – explains Zennaro. In every sector of the market you need a reference figure who takes on the task of networking. For the non-hotel sector, the ideal candidates are owners and properties manager, among the first to enter into relations with tourists ready to start their vacation. If those who manage apartments and holiday homes learn to forge relationships with local actors, from the farmer who sells organic products to the artisan, passing through the small tour operator that offers trips out of town, guests will be able to enjoy a total, unique and personalized, which will entice them both to leave a positive review and to come back to the structure again. Only by making tourists truly experience the territory will we have the opportunity to revive the economy of our country“.

Ideas for networking

There are many opportunities to forge profitable relationships with local businesses and businesses, but they must be studied carefully. First and foremost, property managers and owners of apartments and vacation homes can agree with the restaurants in the area, to offer its guests a small discount on a lunch or dinner. But not only. “They can think of printing personalized vouchers, with their own logo, which tourists will use for a tasting in the vineyards or cellars of the place or in riding schools, wellness centers and so on.. For those who want to network with traders, artisans and farmers, I recommend packing a welcome gift for the guests. By tasting the specialties of the area, tourists will be tempted to go shopping from the same supplier. And it may be a good idea to even think about a little one parting gift. So the guest takes home a little piece of vacation, and the manager of the holiday home leaves a lasting memory that will encourage the tourist to write a positive review even more.»Underlines the CEO of Welcomeasy. In selecting the actors to network with, the ideal is opt for places and experiences to recommend to guests who are outside the big circuits, discarding the classic suggestions that can be found on the Web. In this way tourists are given small gems that will lead them to discover the territory through the eyes of those who were born there.

The boom of experiential tourism

According to theWorld Tourism Organization the experiential tourism market, by 2030, will increase by 57%. These are pre-pandemic data: in the post-Covid-19 tourism market the human and relational factor will most likely play an even more important role.

But what is experiential tourism? A way of traveling that favors the relationship between the individual, the territory and the community and who no longer sees the tourist as a passive spectator of the tourist package but as an active actor, able to determine the success of his holiday. A goal that becomes possible when an expert figure like the host takes care of this need.

There is only one unknown factor in this equation: owners and property managers don’t have much time to recommend restaurants, guided tours, producers and experiences to guests. They must take advantage of the message exchanges following the booking, using tools such as WhatsApp Business and the e-mail, and the half hour they will spend face to face with the guests at the time of reception. Welcomeasy allows you to minimize the time spent in tedious check-in procedures. Here, then, is that the time subtracted from bureaucratic delays becomes available to cultivate the relationship with the guest and make the most of the offer built by networking with the actors of the territory. “This is a great opportunity, especially for more decentralized areas. There are already those who work in this direction, but it is a best practice that has not yet taken hold. Now the moment is ripe to create a true ecosystem of relationships between the actors that make up a tourist offer»Concludes paolo Zennaro.