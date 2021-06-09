Summer beach Prime Minister’s Office on the benefits of Kesäranta during Lipponen: No material is stored in the archive on nutrition services

Ex-Prime Minister Paavo Lipponen’s fee has been deducted from Kesäranta’s rent, telephone benefit and cleaning costs a few times.

Government The Chancellery (VNK) says the ex-prime minister Paavo Lipponen Kesäranta’s rent, telephone benefit and a few times cleaning costs have been deducted from the fee at the time (1999). According to VNK, there is no material in the archive about the nutrition services that may have belonged to the summer beach at that time.

Ilta-Sanomat first told about it.

VNK said in May that the prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) would have been in use during Lipponen’s term as Prime Minister.

Spouse of Paavo Lipponen Päivi Lipponen for his part, he wrote on Facebook that he paid for his family’s food as well as cleaned, cooked and laundry himself.

VNK started to find out the benefits of Lipponen’s period after Päivi Lipponen’s departure. According to VNK, the report has revised, among other things, archived accounting reports and salary documents.

At the time of Prime Minister Lipponen, the Ministerial Remuneration Act was not in force and Prime Minister Lipponen paid the rent to the state.

“The Prime Minister’s Office sincerely regrets the misunderstanding that has arisen in this matter,” the e-mail provided by VNK says.

Discourse The benefits of Kesäranta, the Prime Minister’s official residence, were triggered by Iltalehti’s news, which stated that Prime Minister Marin had been provided with breakfast supplies for about 300 euros a month. It soon became clear that it wasn’t just about breakfast supplies.

According to VNK, the total cost of the catering service used by Prime Minister Marin during his term has been just over 14,360 euros, or an average of 845 euros per month. The amount includes both breakfast items and cold-served meals.

VNK had considered the meal benefit to be part of the Prime Minister’s housing benefit, and no tax was paid on the meal benefit as a result. However, the tax administration disagreed. According to the tax authorities, the tax-free housing benefit is specifically a housing benefit and the meal benefit is separate and subject to tax.

Marin has since announced that he will relinquish his advantage.