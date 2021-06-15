France exhibited its might as a great favorite of the European Championship in his debut match against Germany. And that could only seal the win by the minimum with an own goal from Hummels.

The reigning world champion was superior throughout the match, although in front she found an always competitive Germany. Kanté, Mbappé and Benzema shone, having a goal disallowed in the final stretch of the clash.

Lead the call death group Portugal with its resounding victory against Hungary. France ranks second.