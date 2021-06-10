His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. 15 of 2021 AD regarding the adjournment of the second ordinary session of the tenth legislative term of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulated that the second regular session of the tenth legislative term of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah shall be adjourned after reviewing the agenda of the session on Thursday, 7 Dhu al-Qa’dah 1442 AH corresponding to June 17, 2021.



