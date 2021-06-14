Sharjah (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, President of the American University of Sharjah, chaired the meeting of the University’s Board of Trustees, which was held yesterday evening at the university’s headquarters in Sharjah.

His Highness expressed his satisfaction with the progress made by the university and the measures it has taken to confront the “Covid-19” pandemic, informing His Highness of the continuous progress in the academic programs and developments in the university’s research agenda. His Highness also thanked the members of the Board of Trustees of the American University of Sharjah and its faculty and administrative staff for their commitment. And their hard work during the repercussions of the pandemic.

During its meeting, the Council discussed many issues, including the success achieved in attracting highly qualified students to study at the university in the next semester, in addition to the support provided to all administrative and teaching bodies and students during the pandemic, and efforts to maintain extracurricular activities and measures Health and safety applied at the university.

The Council approved a set of decisions related to promotions of faculty members, renewable contracts, the general operating budget and research work expenses.

On the sidelines of the university’s Board of Trustees meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah met with the first batch of doctoral graduates from the American University of Sharjah, Mustafa Al-Tikriti, Hassan Mahmoud and Taha Anjamruz, who obtained a doctorate in engineering systems management offered by the College of Engineering at the American University of Sharjah. His Highness congratulated the PhD graduates for their hard work and the success they achieved, wishing them success in their future endeavors.