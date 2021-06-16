How does that work again, small talk? The question came to me at a funeral this spring, the first large gathering since the start of corona. I settled down with some aunts by marriage and asked if they had been vaccinated yet. This topic turned out to be of little interest, but I persevered, hoping for a blessing. An 88-year-old aunt at this glanced over my face, fell silent for a moment, and then said, “I’m going to go to the bathroom.” This hit hard. I knew the toilet trick from old times, before corona existed: I had often used it to escape a conversation. This time I was the victim myself. Did my conversation skills deteriorate so much in the corona year?

A few months later it gets better. I did some asking around and did some field research, and came up with the following guide to successful interactions at drinks and parties.

First you have to choose: do you want to stay on the surface or go deep? What works well in the first category is the question, “What did you do today?” or, “Did you have a good day?” The answer always provides new leads. For example, if someone says, “I had a meeting in the morning and then I went to the vet to put my cat to sleep,” you might ask, “Oh, are you a cat person?” Another option is the Dilemma Game. For example, ask: “Which would you rather be: a year in quarantine, or be accompanied by a sign language interpreter for the rest of your life?”

Even those who want to go in depth, have plenty to choose from. For example, you can loosely drop something about outsourcing and globalization, and then ask: “Do you believe that corona will really shorten production lines?” (Warning: if your conversation partner is not interested in this topic, this question will be moved to the ‘ending a conversation’ category.)

You can also go into depth in an emotional sense. The question “When did you cry the hardest during corona?” makes a lot of sense in my experience. Or, even broader: “Do you consider yourself a normal person?” (Just make sure you don’t sound offensive, but interested.) This can help you address questions such as: What’s normal, and: Are normal people nice?

If you don’t remember it all, you can always fall back on comments about the snacks and drinks on site. For example: “Disgraceful that they don’t serve Badoit anywhere in the Netherlands, don’t you think?” or: “The salty stick needs rehabilitation.”

Another art is ending a conversation. The toilet trick is not eternally applicable, that will stand out. Of course you can say that you still need to talk to other people. But make that a reality, and prevent your interlocutor from finding you alone with the nuts a minute later. Another option is the rejection strategy, where you say things like: “It’s tough, isn’t it, that bacteria become resistant to antibiotics so quickly? And that millions of people will die as a result?” Most people will be gone in a few minutes.

You can also do a lot with body language. Depending on how nice you want to be found afterwards, you can yawn a little, check your phone, or walk backwards slowly until you’re out of sight.

With these advice in hand, it is smooth maneuvering through the post-corona party landscape. If the interaction still fails, then it is the other person’s fault anyway.