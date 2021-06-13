An unknown buyer paid $ 28 million for the opportunity to go on a suborbital flight on the New Shepard ship of the American Blue Origin, it was reported on Saturday, June 12, on website companies.

About 7,600 people from 159 countries registered to participate in the auction.

The winner of the auction will fly the New Shepard suborbital flight with Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark on July 20. The flight will last approximately 11 minutes.

New Shepard will take off from the spaceport in Texas, after the separation of the capsule with the crew, the booster stage will make a vertical landing, the capsule will rise to an altitude of about 105 km above the Earth’s surface and then land by parachute.

It is noted that the name of the winner of the auction will be announced within a few weeks after its completion. Later, the fourth and last crew member will be named.

Blue Origin has already completed 15 unmanned New Shepard test flights. The last one took place in mid-April.

Jeff Bezos posted the announcement of the upcoming space travel on his Instagram.