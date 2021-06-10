Luis Suarez is already on Olympus of the great scorers from Atlético. The Uruguayan, in his first rojiblanco season, has made story by winning the league title. But, in addition, to individual level has been placed in LaLiga next to historical 9 from the rojiblanco club. Luis Suarez frame 21 goals on 32 rojiblanco games and his scoring average is 0.65 goals per game, a fairly important average that places him among the best scorers for Atlético ever.

Pruden is in front from this table. Scored 33 goals in 22 matches in the 1940-41 season, which meant a 1.50 goal per game. He won that League and scored all the teams in that championship, the the only one who has achieved something like that in all history. It also happens that he only played that rojiblanco season.

Fri it also reached an exceptional record. Scored 24 goals in 24 league games, one goal per game in LaLiga in the 1997-98 season. The Italian was a great finisher and was only at Atlético that season. Baltazar He achieved great numbers at Atlético in the late 1980s. Scored 35 goals in 36 games garters in season 1988-89, averaging 0.97 goals per game.

Forlan has been the only Boot of Oror in the history of Atlético. He scored 32 goals in 33 league games in 2008-09 and his average was 0.96 goals per game. The Uruguayan made history in the entity and his goals qualified Atlético for the Champions League play-off. Elícegui scored 20 goals on 22 matches in the league campaign 1934-35, with an average of 0.90 goals per game.

Under of them there are historical forwards of the club, each one in its stage. A) Yes, Falcao did 28 goals in 34 league games in La Liga 2012-13, with an average of 0.82 goals per game. El Tigre has been one of the best 9 of Atlético. Fields He was a great of Atlético. On the league tournament of the 1941-42 season scored 20 goals in 25 matchess of league competition, with an average of 0.80 goals per game, the same as Squire, who in the league 52-53 scored 21 goals in 26 games. Escudero is Atlético’s top league scorer throughout its history: 150 points. In the 1955-56 season he scored 21 goals in the league in 29 games, which caused him to average 0.72 goals per game in that championship.

Diego Costa was the great scorer of Atlético in the previous league that Atlético conquered. He scored 27 goals in 35 games in the 2013-14 season, with an average of 0.77 points per game. So many that served to make Simeone’s team champion. Manolo he fought the league title of the 1991-92 season. He scored 27 goals in 36 games, averaging 0.75 goals per game. Next on the list is Hasselbaink, center forward of the team that was relegated to Second in the 1999-00 season. His numbers were good, he scored 24 points in 34 league games, but they did not serve to prevent relegation. His average was 0.70 goal per game.

And Luis Suárez already appears, andHe scorer of a new Athletic champion. His league average this 2020-21 season is 0.65 points per game thanks to his 21 goals in 32 games. Below the Uruguayan are important players such as Agüero, Rubén Cano or Griezmann.

Luis Suarez came last summer like great signing from Atlético for the new season. Barcelona did not count on him for this exercise and he came to the rojiblanco team wanting to vindicate himself. In the end, their 21 goals were used to bring the title closer to the whole of the Wanda Metropolitano.