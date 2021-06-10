The current pandemic has caused the greatest interruption history in education systems, which has affected almost 1.6 billion students in more than 190 countries on all continents.

School and other school closings affected 94% of students worldwide, a figure that rises to 99% in low- and middle-income countries. On the other hand, the crisis in turn stimulated the application of innovative approaches in support of the continuity of education and training, a challenge in which technology plays a fundamental role.

Families have already assumed homeschooling as one more job and at the same time, more and more tools are designed to support parents in the task of teaching at home. In this context the computer started to play a fundamental role, as well as programs and applications that facilitate the learning-teaching process.

“This reality has been reflected in the online sales of equipment and the way in which industry leaders provide the market with devices that are increasingly suitable for online education,” he says. Angelica Davila, Senior Marketing Manager for Acer Latin America.

In addition to having the ideal equipment to be able to connect to the classes, it is also necessary to install several programs that will help with the daily homework. Not only is it enough Zoom or Google Classroom, but there are others that will also serve as support in the day-to-day life of any student.

For those who have a Windows PCThese are some of the essential programs if you study or work remotely:

1. Google Chrome. Without a doubt, it is the first program to download, the most suitable browser of all. It is developed by Google, and it is really effective and totally reliable, it has all the features and functionalities that you can ask for from a browser.

It stands out above the rest due to its innovative and very intuitive design, as well as the wide range of extensions available to it. Its main competitors are Microsoft Edge, which is the evolution of the Internet Explorer of a lifetime, and Mozilla Firefox.

2. Microsoft Office. The package or the suite is an ideal and indispensable ally in your notebook. It has applications as necessary as Word or Excel. It also includes others that can be very useful depending on how you use it: Power Point, Outlook, Access, Share Point or Microsoft Team, among others.

In addition, in order to adapt to the needs of all users, it has different plans focused on the home, business and education.



3. VLC player. For those who are used to watching videos and movies from the notebook or have to play some educational audiovisual content, the VLC program cannot be missed, a free and open source multiplatform multimedia player that plays most multimedia files, as well as DVD, audio CD, VCD and various transmission protocols.

Although it is true that the PC will already be equipped with the Media Player Classic, the user experience that VLC offers will be much greater.

4. WinZip. At some point you will need to send files and perhaps many of those will be heavy. WinZip, the file compressor par excellence, will be very useful for this.

It is the oldest and the one that has best gained the trust of users. It supports all kinds of different comprehension methods and allows you to send files directly from the program online.

5. Avast Free Antivirus. Protecting your computer is important and Avast is an excellent ally. This free antivirus is the favorite of the vast majority, since it is the most downloaded in many countries. It is true that some functionalities are missed in it, only suitable for antivirus that require payment. But if you want quality protection at a good price, with Avast you get it.



6. Adobe Photoshop. It is not necessary to be a fan of photography to have this program installed, since it is one of the computer software of reference today. A graphics editor that allows you to retouch and modify all kinds of images, not only photographs, but also advertisements, drawings, etc.

7. CCLeaner. To keep your equipment safe and free of space, this program is indispensable. Its main function is cleaning files and disabling programs, ending all those files that accumulate in Windows and that are totally useless, since all they do is hinder the operation of the notebook.

8. Spotify: The streaming music program may not have a specific and operational utility in the studio but at some point it is likely that you will want to listen to music while working or finishing a project.

