Students in the twelfth grade faced difficulty in social studies yesterday, as they were surprised by the difficulty of the question about the map, in addition to the difficulty of choosing the correct answer in a number of “multiple-choice” questions, stressing that it was not direct and needed more time to think.

Students in the “general” and “advanced” tracks confirmed that they took the social studies exam in a comfortable atmosphere inside the exam committees in Dubai, pointing out that the morning reviews helped them overcome questions that needed higher thinking skills, and came through the maps that were contained in the exam. yesterday.

They stated that the exam came in three forms, and included 20 questions distributed into four parts, while the question of maps contradicted their expectations, as it addressed higher-order thinking skills only.

Some said they needed a long time to think before answering, because they found themselves in a real maze.

They emphasized that the options were very similar, which made it difficult to determine the correct option, and this was clarified in more than one question, including the question about the map, and the question about Qasr al-Hosn, in addition to the question about the golden jubilee of the state and the fiftieth year.

They indicated that they get a morning hour in their schools to review before the exam begins, stressing that it activates their memory better, and helps them prepare to answer questions.

On the other hand, a school principal, who preferred not to be named, said that the social studies exam aimed to measure several skills of students, and was distinguished by the diversity of its questions, to match their achievement levels, and took into account the individual differences between them, adding that he did not receive any complaints or observations from students about Exam questions.

As for the question related to the “map”, the aim was to focus on thinking skills that need accurate observation and linking concepts, in addition to the skills of reading maps in general, and then some students saw it as a difficult question, because they were accustomed to the method of memorizing the content of the lessons. and topics.

He pointed out that the role of schools is focused on developing students’ thinking skills, because this is the first goal of developing education plans and strategies within the country.

He stated that the Ministry of Education considers, in the developed social studies curricula, to focus on the role of the student in developing his abilities to think, innovate and create, in addition to promoting positive behaviors related to saving, investment, planning and setting up projects, and identifying different models of local, regional and global market structures.



