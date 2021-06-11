The publisher of 12 Minutes and Outer Wilds will offer gameplays, trailers and announcements beyond these games.

The Summer Game Fest It has started with great force, after an opening event full of announcements, which has left us with surprises such as the first gameplay and date of Elden Ring. But the ads don’t end until the summer is over. Annapurna Interactive, the award-winning publisher of games such as What Remains of Edith Finch and the upcoming 12 Minutes, announces that it will celebrate own digital event on July 29, and will feature such flashy titles as Stray and Solar Ash.

Specifically, the company has confirmed the presence of the games The Artful Escape, Skin Deep, Neon White and the aforementioned Stray and Solar Ash. Of course, Annapurna promises that there will be more games yet to be announced: “We have gameplays to show, announcements of new games, and a few more surprises,” they promise.

The event itself will be held on Thursday, July 29, at 9:00 p.m. (peninsular Spanish time) / 2:00 p.m. (CDMX time), and will be retransmitted through the official channels of the company. In this link you can consult the schedule by countries. We remind you that 3DJuegos and Webedia are official partners of the Summer Game Fest, and on our website you will be aware of every ad, every trailer and every gameplay that leaves us this summer of festivals and events.

If you missed the news last night, know that Hideo kojima made an appearance at the festival to announce Death Strading: Director’s Cut on PS5. Likewise, we have the announcement of a Borderlands spinoff, and a complete preview of the reborn PayDay 3, among many other novelties present on the web. Finally, and for this weekend, we offer you an article with everything about E3 2021: schedules, dates and expected games.

