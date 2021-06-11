Ali Maali (Sharjah)

The Philippines national football team defeated Guam 3-0 in Group A matches in the second round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup, which took place this evening at Sharjah Stadium.

The goals were scored by Angel Guerrado in the 12th minute, Mark Weinhofer in the 60th minute, and Mark Hartmann two minutes before the end. The Syrian team leads the group standings with a full 21 points from seven matches, compared to 13 points from six matches for China, 10 from seven matches for the Philippines, 6 for the Maldives and nothing for Guam, where the Syrian team ensured winning the group lead and qualifying for the final round of the World Cup qualifiers.

With this result, the “stray dogs” team maintained its third place in the group with 10 points, and Guam remained without a balance of points, and the last round of the group competitions will be held next Tuesday, where the Chinese team will meet with Syria, and the Philippines with the Maldives. The previous matches of the Philippines team witnessed a loss against Syria 2-5 before beating Guam 4-1 and drawing with China 0-0, then beating the Maldives 2-1 and losing against Syria 0-1 and against China 0-2.

On the other hand, Guam lost its previous seven matches against the Maldives 0-1, the Philippines 1-4, China 0-7, Syria 0-4, the Maldives 1-3, China 0-7, and against Syria 0-3.

The first-placed team in each group qualifies for the final round of World Cup qualifiers, along with the five best second-placed teams in the eight groups (after Qatar secured the top spot in Group E). These teams also get the cards to qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup finals in China. The Philippine national team dominated the match from start to finish, and the percentage of possession was the biggest proof of that by 71% compared to 29%.