New creatures among which marine and flying reptiles stand out.

If you were in the mood for more dinosaurs and creating a bigger and more spectacular Jurassic Park, you’ll be glad to know that Frontier Developments has just announced Jurassic World Evolution 2. With the support of some of the actors of the Jurassic World saga, who will narrate the story of this new game of strategy and management, this sequel aims to improve everything seen in the original with four game modes “and an improved and expanded list of dinosaurs”, with more than 75 prehistoric species, “including some coveted new marine and flying reptiles.”

Among the most interesting novelties, Jurassic World Evolution 2 will allow players for the first time to build their parks beyond the Archipelago of Deaths, which is not a mere aesthetic addition. Each scenario brings new challenges, forcing fans to use the best tools at their disposal to control the chaos of their Jurassic parks. Among the ecosystems and natural environments we will find dense forests and deserts, which will be home to the greatest variety of dinosaurs in this sequel to Jurassic World Evolution.

The creatures, warn those responsible, “are more alive than ever, showing new behaviors by interacting with each other, fighting for dominance and reacting intelligently to the world around them.” Set right after the events seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the Frontier game’s campaign mode will allow us to interact with iconic characters such as the Dr. Ian Malcolm, played by Jeff Goldblum, or Claire Dearing, played by Bryce Dallas Howard.

If you prefer creativity to guide your steps, apart from the story mode you can resort to Sandbox mode, with “everything you need to create your perfect park”, or bet on the mode Chaos theory, which is presented as a “reimagined version of the most crucial episodes of the Jurassic World film saga, in which players manage to leave their own mark and change the course of events. ”Finally, there is also a Challenge mode that seems ideal for players looking for more challenges.

Still without a specific release date, Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be released on late 2021 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and Xbox One

More about: Jurassic World Evolution 2 and Frontier Developments.