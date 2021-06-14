Square Enix has been working on a solution since last night, and they will provide details as soon as they find it.

It had been rumored for a few weeks, but the Square Enix conference at E3 2021 finally gave us the announcement of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, the prequel to the first Final Fantasy focused entirely on action, with Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo as developers. Although this cocktail does not seem to have satisfied the saga’s longest-standing fans, Square Enix accompanied its announcement with the launch of a free demo of Final Fantasy Origin on PS5, for players to experience its playability first-hand. Or they would, if it weren’t because the demo does not work right now.

Last night, the first users to download this demo of Stranger of Paradise for PS5 warned that it was impossible to play it. When trying to start the demo, the console issues a message warning that its data is corrupt, and it cannot be run. This error occurred last night, with the demo just released, and it still happens this morning, as we have seen in 3DJuegos when writing this news, after installing it on one of our consoles. In other words, right now it is impossible to play the demo of the new Final Fantasy.

At Square Enix they are aware of the situation and, although they have not yet published a solution for the problems of the Final Fantasy Origin demo, the company seeks to resolve the chaos as soon as possible: “We are working on solving this problem, and we will post an update as soon as we canWe appreciate your patience, “says the game’s official Twitter account.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was just one of the surprises from a Square Enix conference, which also gave us the announcement of Marvel’s new Guardians of the Galaxy game. Likewise, and as promised, we could see a new gameplay and details of Babylon’s Fall. If you want to be aware of what is coming today and tomorrow, do not hesitate to visit our E3 2021 special with all the dates and times.

More about: PS5, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Final Fantasy, Square Enix, Action, Team Ninja and Demo.