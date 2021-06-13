Final fantasy has several projects on the doorstep, and a few days ago one attracted attention due to rumors that indicated the arrival of a style title soulslike inspired by this IP.

During the presentation of Square enix In E3 2021 everything was confirmed with the official presentation of a new game of high difficulty that you will not want to miss.

If you liked the development of Nioh, get ready, because Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo will be in charge of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which promises to make you sweat with its difficulty.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin returned to an old villain

East spinoff introduces us to a trio of new characters who will not follow the traditional mechanics of the saga.

This time we will have elements of the combat of a soulslikethat is, sword attacks, dodging skills and even counterattacks.

Of all the gameplay, what most attracted attention was the presence of Garland, the main antagonist of the first Final fantasy which is back with a fresh look.

It looks more imposing than ever.

Stranger of Paradise puts us in the shoes of Jack, who will have to face Chaos in the company of his allies Ash and Jed.

At the moment they did not reveal a release date, but they put as a launch window 2022.

This title will come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC, although owners of the most recent Sony console will have an extra.

From today until June 24, 2021, PS5 users will be able to try a complete demo with the basic experience of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, so run to download it.

The dumbbell between Square Enix and Team Ninja looks promising, and we’ll see if the public likes to experiment with a soulslike.

