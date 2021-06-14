The week where the most important football tournaments of the summer started, the Eurocup and the America’s Cup, meanwhile, Mexican soccer stove football advances slowly, but with interesting news cooking and the last until this Monday, June 14 are the most recent ones.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Barovero, Beltrán, Loba, Tello and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
STUFF FOOTBALL: Pizarro, Aguilera, González, Ian and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
STUFF FOOTBALL: Omar Fernández, Podolski, Bilbao and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
STUFF FOOTBALL: Andrada, Pablo Aguilar, Sánchez and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
On Sunday, June 13, the Rayados announced the losses of the defender Adrian Mora Bravos de Juárez and the midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez, who will go to Necaxa, so they join the casualties of Nicolás Sánchez, Miguel Layún Y Aviles Hurtado.
Having spent the last year in the Tampico Madero, the 22-year-old midfielder announced that he is returning to Rayados de Monterrey and quite possibly joining the first team.
The Rayados have a new goalkeeper, the exporter xeneize, They were Andrada, has already confirmed his departure and will report this week to the city of Monterrey, after Hugo Gonzalez was assigned with an option to buy from FC Juárez.
In these days the Potosí team has begun to arm itself for the next tournament, the losses that are already confirmed are Diego Pineda, Nicolás Ibáñez, Ventura Alvarado, Axel Werner, Jorge Sánchez, and Dionicio Escalante.
The Argentine goalkeeper could return to Mexican football, after having gone to the Second Division of Spain with him Burgos, before the departure of Axel werner, he would occupy the starting goal, so Carlos Felipe Rodriguez would continue as a substitute and the arrival of Oscar Jimenez it might not materialize.
Fernando Gorriarán He left open the possibility of leaving Santos Laguna this summer in statements made to a radio program in his country, the Torreón club has not contemplated the player’s departure, only if a very attractive offer arrives for both parties.
Gibran Lajud He went from being a starter in Tijuana to being a substitute in Santos Laguna thanks to the great work of Carlos Acevedo placeholder image as a warrior guard, now, the former border could be substitute for America, after the possible departure of Oscar Jimenez.
