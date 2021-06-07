ofJulian Baumann shut down

At the weekend, heavy rain led to floods in large parts of Germany. The storm continues this week.

Stuttgart – June finally started sunny and with high temperatures, but last weekend the massive rainfall clouded the summer feeling. In large parts of the country there were floods due to the persistent rain, for example in the region around Cologne or in Stuttgart. Today’s Monday also started wet and foggy, but the temperatures are still well above the 20 degree mark. However, you can’t really enjoy the summer values. According to a prognosis, there is a risk of severe weather throughout the week with heavy rain and sometimes even hail. As BW24 * reports, hit the “horror storms” again – dangerous flash floods.

Last weekend caused massive Rainfall in Stuttgart for floods – for example on the Schillerstrasse in front of the main train station (BW24 * reported). *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.