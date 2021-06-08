ofPatrick Huljina shut down

Last weekend, a storm in Bünde caused floods. Eleven chickens had to be rescued from their coop – and now live in the bathroom.

Bünde – In the past few days, Germany has been hit by numerous, sometimes violent, storms. At the weekend, heavy rain caused flooding in many places – the fire brigades were in constant use. In the East Westphalian city of Bünde there was also a thunderstorm with a lot of precipitation on Saturday (June 5). A family from the town in North Rhine-Westphalia had to start an extraordinary rescue operation.

Storm in Bünde / NRW: chicken coop flooded – family starts rescue operation

The heavy rains ensured that the chicken coop in the Lemke family’s garden was flooded. “First the cellar was full and half an hour later the whole garden was under water. We couldn’t think twice about that, ”Jessica Lemke described the events of the weekend to the dpa. The water had already flowed knee-deep through the chicken coop.

Together with another couple from the apartment building and their daughter, she and her husband had only bought the chickens two months ago, reported Lemke. The ten hens and a rooster were initially completely soaked and stressed out on a pole during the storm. The animals were finally rescued with a rabbit cage and taken into the family’s bathroom.

After storms and floods: the bathroom becomes a chicken coop

There the chickens seem to have settled in splendidly. “They laid eggs the very next day,” said Lemke. Fresh eggs can now be found in the sink every day. With straw, litter and a chicken rod, the bathroom was temporarily converted into a transitional chicken coop.

According to Lemke, however, the current shared apartment should not become permanent. The family has a second bathroom, but the chickens should move outside as soon as possible. “Of course, this is not a habitat for the animals. They need meadows, worms, fresh air, ”says Lemke.

However, the stable and the enclosure were taken away by the violent storm. The foundation was washed away and needs to be renewed. “If we are unlucky, the wood in the house is so wet that we have to make it completely new,” continued Lemke. It is hoped that the chickens will be able to move into the garden again by the end of the week – at least into a temporarily repaired chicken house. A positive turnaround is looming for the weather in Germany. An omega high apparently brings summer temperatures. (ph / dpa)