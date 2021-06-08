E.in Mann died in thunderstorms in Rot an der Rot in the district of Biberach in his apartment. A police spokesman said he was surprised by the masses of water in his apartment in the basement of an apartment building on Monday evening. Only hours later after the water had drained, firefighters were able to rescue the 65-year-old. In total, over 20 houses in the community were damaged by the floods.

On Tuesday, too, people in Baden-Württemberg have to be prepared for some heavy thunderstorms. There is a widespread risk of storms, as the German Weather Service announced in Stuttgart. In a short time, more than 40 liters of rain per square meter can fall. Small-grain hail and gusts of wind are also possible. The maximum temperatures on Tuesday are between 17 and 26 degrees. In Bavaria, too, there is a risk of thunderstorms with locally heavy heavy rain, especially north of the Danube and in the Alps.

In the night of Wednesday, the risk of thunderstorms should initially decrease. According to the meteorologists, it remains cloudy and rainy during the day. From noon onwards, thunderstorms with a risk of severe weather due to heavy rain are possible. Temperatures reach 19 degrees in the mountains and up to 26 degrees on the Rhine.

In the past few days there had been some heavy thunderstorms in the southwest. On Monday evening there were numerous storms in the Heilbronn district, where, for example, the Audi plant in Neckarsulm was flooded.