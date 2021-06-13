The decision of the Scientific Technical Committee blocking the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the Under 60s is complicating the management of the vaccination plan.

Several citizens who had to undergo the vaccine, first or second dose, these days are receiving messages of cancellation of appointments.

The text message that one of these citizens sent to affaritaliani.it concerns the Lombardy region, where the second dose with the AstraZeneca vaccine was canceled, but evidently without the other types of vaccine being made available to remedy the problem, as it was initially envisaged and as it is happening in various hubs.

“His vaccination appointment is canceled. We will take care to send you new communication ”, reads the message.

Yeah, but when? It certainly should not be overlooked that there is a window of time within which the second dose must necessarily be administered, for it to be effective.

We therefore hope that the commissioner structure headed by the General Son, so far so efficient, soon solve the problem, which moreover is intertwined with the upcoming ones summer holidays, another factor that considerably complicates the turn of the second doses.