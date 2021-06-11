Wardrobe items of the British Queen Victoria and her children, dated 1840, were put up for auction for hundreds of thousands of rubles. The relevant information appeared on the Daily Mail.

We are talking about a collection of items that includes children’s shoes, for example, Princess Alice’s wool ankle boots, the socks of the firstborn of Princess Victoria, the leather boots of Prince Albert Edward, who later became King Edward VII, as well as gloves of other children of the former monarch.

In addition, the auction wanted to sell almost 200-year-old beige silk stockings that had previously belonged to the queen herself. It is noted that the product bears the VR (Queen Victoria) monogram. The cost of the lot is estimated at three thousand pounds (304 thousand rubles).

Related materials Domineering beauty. How women of the royal family fought dress code rules and became fashion idols for centuries

According to the material, the collection was kept in a wooden box by nanny Mary Thurston, who worked for the royal family for 22 years until 1867.

Kerry Taylor’s Vintage, Antique Textiles & Passion for Fashion auction will take place on June 15th.

In April, it became known that the car of the Duchess of Cambridge Catherine and her husband Prince William were going to be put up for sale. This is a blue Range Rover Vogue SE SUV that was issued to the royal couple for personal use by Land Rover in 2013. The vehicle was provided to the Bonhams auction house.