Stock Exchange | Helsinki’s stock market entrants have forged money for investors, but there is a cautious example among them – “These are not automatic quick wins”

HS went through the types of companies that have been listed or are about to be listed on the stock exchange during the current year.

Helsinki the year of listing on the stock exchange has been record high so far, and the average number of new entrants on the stock exchange has started well.

During the first half of the year, seven new companies were listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange or the First North list: Kreate, a plastics company, Orthex, a plastics company, Nightingale, a health technology company, Sitowise, a construction services company, Alexandria, Netum, an IT service company.