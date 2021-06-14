First day of capital increase for Autogrill, which closed the session with a + 4.47% to € 6.4 with rights up by 36.28% to € 1.09. In detail, Equita Sim reminds us that there are 130.6 million new shares at 4.59 euros, with a subscription period for the rights that runs from June 14 to June 29 and a rights negotiation period from June 14 to 23.

The capital increase is also fully guaranteed by a pool of banks, the experts underline. The analysts therefore update the stock’s target price from 8.5 to 7.4 euros, confirming the buy rating, to take into account the detachment of the right linked to the start of the 600 million capital increase. Rating hold confirmed by Bestinver, which has a target price of 5.5-6 euros on the stock.

The analysts in particular highlight that the majority shareholder of the group, with a 50.1% stake, Schema34, 100% controlled by Edizione Holding, has taken on the irrevocable commitment to underwrite the share increase (approximately 300 million ), confirming the confidence in the group’s growth prospects.