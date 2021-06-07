ofFelix Durach shut down

The vaccination priority has fallen, but when will there be enough vaccines? Health ministry forecasts provide an answer.

Berlin – This Monday, vaccination prioritization fell nationwide, but as announced in advance, this does not mean that every German citizen will immediately receive the long-awaited stab in the upper arm. Germany has still not received enough vaccine doses from the manufacturers to be able to offer every citizen an immediate vaccination offer. If the vaccination priority has been dropped, initially only all citizens have the right to register for a vaccination.

Corona in Germany: Most of the upcoming vaccine deliveries come from Biontech

But what about the vaccine deliveries? Which manufacturer delivers how many cans and when? The Federal Ministry of Health has published an overview of the vaccine manufacturers’ delivery forecasts. The figures show that the vaccine from the German company Biontech will continue to provide the majority of the new vaccine doses in the coming weeks.

For the current week (week 23), the Ministry of Health expects 4.5 million doses of the Biontech vaccine against the coronavirus. 2.7 million doses of it are to go to general practitioners, 700,000 to company doctors, the rest will be divided among the vaccination centers in the federal states. A number that should continue to increase until the end of the month. From week 25 (June 21-27) up to 6 million Biontech cans per week are expected. However, these numbers depend on whether the company can actually meet its delivery forecasts. This means that a total of over 50 million cans should be delivered by the end of the second quarter.

Vaccine deliveries in Germany: 13 million more doses in June

In addition, around 550,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected in the vaccination centers this week. Here, too, the delivery volume is expected to increase further by the end of the month – to over 600,000 cans per week. The situation is similar with the vaccine from the British-Swedish manufacturer Astrazeneca, of which around 450,000 doses are to be distributed to the vaccination centers in the countries this week. By the end of June there should also be over 600,000 cans per week. Thus, over 13 million doses of Biontech, Moderna and Astrazeneca are to be distributed to the vaccination centers in the entire month of June.

The manufacturers’ delivery forecasts for the rest of the year are also encouraging. Biontech wants to have delivered around 119 million doses of its vaccine by the end of 2021. Add to this 78 million doses of the vaccine from Moderna, 56.3 million doses from Astrazeneca and 36.7 million doses from Johnson & Johnson. (fd)

