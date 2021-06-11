ofAndreas Schmid shut down

The vaccination campaign in Germany is progressing. For some people with health problems, however, a full vaccination does not provide good protection.

Munich – The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) assumes that some people do not develop effective immune protection despite having been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Studies have shown that corona vaccinations work less well in people whose immune system is slowed down by drugs, said Stiko chairman Thomas Mertens in the newspapers of the Funke media group (Friday edition).

Corona vaccination ineffective? Health impaired people affected

It affects people who have had an organ transplant or, in some cases, cancer patients. “Depending on the extent of the immunosuppression and the drugs used, the immune response is significantly worse or even fails despite a full vaccination,” said Mertens.

Further studies are still being carried out. According to the Stiko boss, the main question is when these people should be vaccinated again. In any case, the risk of infection in their environment should be reduced as much as possible through vaccinations. “It’s called the cocoon strategy,” said Mertens. In rheumatism patients too, the immune response is at least reduced, depending on the type of immunosuppression.

Corona: “We have to assume that these are not just isolated cases”

At the moment it is not yet possible to estimate how large the group of patients is who, despite having been completely vaccinated, had no or insufficient immune protection. “But we have to assume that these are not just isolated cases.” Further studies are currently still being carried out. According to Mertens, the main question is when these people should be vaccinated again. The Paul Ehrlich Institute also has no information in this regard, as the authority did upon request from Merkur.de notifies.

The Stiko had classified patients with autoimmune diseases as risk groups and prioritized them accordingly, as a severe course of Covid-19 is to be expected in them. People with immunodeficiency or HIV infection, autoimmune diseases or rheumatological diseases were listed in priority group 3, people with cancer one level higher.

Corona: “Stiko recommends vaccination against Covid-19”

Stiko and the Paul Ehrlich Institute, which is responsible for vaccines and biomedical drugs, still rate the corona vaccination as safe. According to the PEI, from December 27, 2020, the start of the vaccination campaign in Germany, to May 31, 2021, 79,106 suspected side effects or vaccination complications related to a Covid vaccination were reported from Germany. A total of 50,541,084 vaccinations were carried out during the same period. The reporting rate for all vaccines together was 1.6 per 1,000 vaccine doses, for reports of serious reactions 0.2 per 1,000 vaccine doses in total.

Upon request from Merkur.de says the Paul Ehrlich Institute: “It is completely normal that not all people are fully protected. And that is especially true for people with a weakened immune system. ”This is why it is imperative that these people get vaccinated, because“ why should people be advised against vaccination against a very dangerous disease because they may not be fully protected? The disease is dangerous in any case – and again especially for people with a weak immune system. “

Stiko writes: “Stiko recommends vaccination against Covid-19 with one of the two approved mRNA vaccines (Biontech / Pfizer, Moderna) or one of the two approved vector-based vaccines (Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson). In Germany around a quarter are currently fully vaccinated (24.8 percent). Almost half of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine (47.5 percent; as of June 11). ” (as / dpa)