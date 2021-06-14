B.undesirable health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) considers a gradual end of the mask requirement to be conceivable in view of the sharp drop in the number of corona infections – but advises in case of doubt to continue wearing mouth and nose protection. “In the case of falling incidences, we should proceed in stages: In a first step, the requirement to wear a mask outside can generally be dispensed with,” Spahn told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

In regions with a very low incidence and a high vaccination rate, the obligation could gradually be dropped indoors as well. “As a recommendation, there is always a simple rule: if in doubt, wear a mask, especially when traveling and when meeting indoors. There is only more security if everyone present is either vaccinated or regularly tested. “

Debate boiled up again

The extensive lifting of the mask requirement in Denmark from this Monday on had also fueled the debate in Germany. The FDP and AfD called for a complete repeal. The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach and CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt consider this only possible outside, but not inside.

Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) called on the federal states to clarify whether and where a mask requirement was still proportionate. Especially for students who have to wear masks for hours in class, this is a burden, she said the picture on Sunday.