A very important week for the Italian car industry begins. After months of inaction and little planning at the institutional level, the discussion between the Government and Stellantis. Several themes on the table, including the new one Gigafactory of the group, with the parties who will meet tomorrow for a discussion that will involve the social partners and managers of the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA, as well as the ministers of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, his deputy Gilberto Pichetto Fratin and that del Lavoro, Andrea Orlando. On that occasion, we should first of all discuss the optimization of costs in Italian production plants.

No layoffs, as repeatedly stressed by Carlos Tavares himself, but a series of adjustments to the industrial system. According to what reported by Il Fatto Quotidiano, there are in the viewfinder the lines of Melfi, with the CEO of Stellantis who would like to reduce them to just one, with three work shifts (currently there are two for the assembly of Jeep and Fiat 500X). The comparison will also serve to talk about possible future investments in Italy, with the Gigafactory for batteries remaining a central topic for the government. With the funds from the Recovery Plan, the intention is to convince the top management of Stellantis to choose Italy and not Spain for the construction of the third battery hub for electric cars. In recent days there have already been meetings on the subject, between Tavares, President John Elkann and Giorgetti, a meeting which was also attended by the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani. The latter would have expressed himself clearly, fearing the possibility of placing the third Gigafactory between Central and Southern Italy, in the industrial triangle that touches Cassino, Pomigliano and Melfi.

But there is also to consider the location of Turin which with Mirafiori already owns a small battery hub to guarantee components for the new electric Fiat 500. The reserves will be dissolved by 8 July: Electrification Day will be held on that day and Stellantis could announce the location of the third Gigafactory (the other two already financed in France and Germany). In the next 23 days, the Government will have to be able to convince the group to choose Italy and not Spain, where the 12 billion provided by the local PNRR for the electric car are a significant lever.