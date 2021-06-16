While the vertices of Stellantis communicate to ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti is Andrea Orlando and to the unions the landing in Melfi of the group’s first all-electric platform, in Turin Carlos Tavares starts the operations for the rationalization of the Agap plant in Grugliasco, named after Gianni Agnelli, the grandfather of Stellantis president John Elkann. Rationalization that rhymes with downsizing: according to the rearrangement, by the end of the year in the former luxury center, the assembly and painting departments should close, moved to Mirafiori, leaving in via Alfieri Maserati only the paneling of the Quattroporte and Ghibli models of the Trident, a process incompatible with the structure of the Mirafiori lines.

From Grugliasco, reports the Turin section of Corriere della Sera on newsstands today, in recent days they would already be the heads of the quality and assembly departments migrated to the Mirafiori body shops. Those responsible would not have been replaced, so much so that now those who supervise the painting must also take care of the assembly. In addition, about a hundred employees would have been transferred to the 500 electric and Levante lines with a change of registration number: an operation takes place when an employee is given a work destination to prevent him from entering other factories in the group. Today Agap employs 1,300 blue-collar and white-collar employees: they were 1,700 in 2013 when the two Maserati models were launched which sanctioned the relaunch of the former Bertone factory.

With the departure in 2022 of Maserati Gran Cabrio and Gran Turismo full electric in Mirafiori, it is logical to think that a surplus of manpower will be needed. Grugliasco is, by number of weeks, the Stellantis factory most tested by social safety nets: to date, its employees serve six months of layoffs and when they work they do it on one shift only. Many workers were relocated to the experimental center, in Mopar and to the mask weaving center in via Biscaretti, while seventeen workers left for the Peugeot plant in Poissy, in France, to study and retrain. The cars produced fell to 64 per day and since the beginning of the year only 3,000 have been produced. A slow but inexorable decline: in 2014, 36,071 Maserati came out of Agap, down to 26,214 in 2015, to 23,248 in 2016, to 20,378 in 2017 and then collapsing to 14,171 the following year and to 10,000 in 2019. In May, the house of the Trident registered a total of 723 models in Italy, about 300 more than in the same month of 2020.