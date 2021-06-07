No TV career without the corona vaccination. Because Eva Herzig refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19, she loses her role in “Steirerkrimi”.

Anyone who does not want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus must expect consequences. Styrian crime actress Eva Herzig had to do this on her own. Because the ARD star refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the production company unceremoniously pulled the ripcord and, at least for the time being, put Eva Herzig at the door. For them, the corona vaccination has so far been too unexplored.

The company justifies the dismissal of ARD star Eva Herzig with his “duty of care”. Even if her role is to be retained for the time being, the script for the upcoming season of the Styrian crime novels will be revised after Herzig’s refusal to vaccinate. They are now trying to “respectfully reconcile all production-relevant aspects, personal rights and duties of care”. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.