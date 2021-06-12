Stefanos Tsitsipas took a giant step forward in his career by accessing his first definition of a Grand Slam. It took him three hours and 37 minutes to beat German Alexander Zverev and thus fulfill his dream and his goal of playing the final at Roland Garros. Now comes the next challenge. And the million dollar question is whether he has the mental fortitude to beat an enlarged Novak Djokovic then eliminate Rafael Nadal, the king of brick dust, in the other semi-final.

It seemed that everything would be more comfortable, orderly and calm for Tsitsipas against Zverev after having won the first two sets. But it ended up getting complicated. The winds began to blow cross and finally, in the fifth set, he managed to get the ship back on track and start to get excited that Greek mythology has to add one more god to reign in France.

However, the road is still very long and there is much to prove because, for a young man -and it is seen in history-, accessing a first final and winning it is something for very few. It will not be impossible. But, for Tsitsipas, being in that instance will be taking a step and, on the other hand, also confirming that potential that was awarded to him.

Bonus track: the other look of Roland Garros



A comment on the sidelines: there is no greater weight for an athlete who is awarded enormous potential at a very young age and these boys (he is one of the members of the new generation, the so-called “Next Gen”) had to live very early with have to do things that were given an hourglass. They had to do everything immediately and had to meet the expectations set by so-called experts, by the press or by interests that did not allow them to live the journey with the tranquility of those who learn little by little.

And learning is making mistakes. There is no other way. As it is commonly said: “No calm sea made a sailor an expert.” And that has to do, precisely, with avoiding situations and, in some cases, even paying with a defeat.

Tsitsipas will have the possibility of obtaining his triumph but, on the other hand, he will also have to tame his nerves and his anxiety, because passing a dream is not something that happens very often and, probably, Tsitsipas will have, for these hours, the clear challenge of At the very least, enjoy and try to play at your full potential. That, in itself, would be a great success for him.

It is known that the problem that will come from the other side of the network will be enormous. And that will put you to the test. If your nerves and pressures are not tame and under control there will be no way to solve the issues you will have to deal with.

You have the ability to win the title. Definitely. But what is clear is that until now, as Greek mythology marks it, he is not yet a Zeus because he is not yet the god of the gods. Although, at least, in terms of tennis, in Greece they are already beginning to look at him as a new god.