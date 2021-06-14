This Sunday, Stefano Tsitsipas played his first Grand Slam final. And his match was a good synthesis of his state of mind: the Greek swept Novak Djokovic in the first two sets 7-6 and 6-2, but then fell in the next two 6-3 and 6-2 to lose the last by 6-4.

It was an epic final, because of the emotions and because finally the Serbian would get his Grand Slam number 19 to get within shot of Roger Federer as the top winner in history.

But it was also an emotionally difficult afternoon for the Greek number 4 in the ATP rankings. The thing is, Five minutes before going to the court where he would play the most difficult game of his life, Tsitsipas received the sad news of the death of his grandmother.

The situation was unknown until, a few hours after the game, the tennis player told his fans about the loss he had suffered through his Instagram account: “Life is not about winning or losing, it is about enjoying every moment, just or in the company of others. Live a life with a meaning, without misery and without baseness. Raising trophies and celebrating victories is something, but not everything ”, started the Greek player.

Tsitsipas addressed her fans through her Instagram account.

“Five minutes before entering the court, my dear grandmother lost her battle with life. She was a wise woman, whose faith in life and willingness to give and provide cannot be compared to that of any human being who has ever lived. known. It is important to have more people like her in this world because people like her give life and make you dream. I mean that no matter the day, the circumstance or the situation, this is entirely dedicated to her and only her. Thank you for raising my dad. Without him this would not have been possible ”, closed with those emotional words, Stefano Tsitsipas.



The full statement from Tsitsipas, in Spanish.

After what was told by the Greek, the photos of his talk with Novac Djokovic where he could not hide the sadness of his face, make more sense. “I understand what is happening to him and how difficult it is to lose like this. These are the moments when one has to learn and has to draw the best conclusions. Surely this is going to make you much stronger and you are going to win many Grand Slam tournaments in the future“Said the brand new champion who expressed solidarity with his colleague’s hard time.